Golf tournament fundraiser for First Alliance Church youth: 8 a.m Saturday, May 11; Winding Creek Golf Course,Thomasville. Shotgun start at 8 am. Cash prizes for the top three teams, closest to the pin and longest drive. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per four-person team. Dinner will be served after the tournament. To register to play or sign up to be a hole sponsor for $100, call Kyle Brahm at (609) 417-5106 or email him at lexfirstalliance.com.

Thurman and Minnie Beck family reunion: Saturday, May 11; Hedrick’s Grove UCC fellowship hall.

Hospice fundraiser concert with The Plaids: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18; Weathervane Winery; $25 or one, or $45 for two tickets, $500 for a VIP table. Visit hospiceofdavidson.org or call (336) 475-5444 for tickets.

Blood drive: 10:30am-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Trinity UMC fellowship hall. Sign up online with the Red Cross. Return on Sunday May 19 for “An Evening of Spring Music” Sunday May 19 as a Relay for Life Cancer fundraiser Director of Music Dan Davis on the piano and the Lexington Senior High School’s Concert Choir performing selections from the upcoming spring concert, under direction of Melonie Rector.

Community Mayfest: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25; Lakeview Baptist Church, 338 Lakeview Church Road, Linwood. Rain date is May 27. Gospel groups, food sale, cake walk, door prizes, gift cards, games, raffle for swing and gift baskets.

Epilepsy of Davidson County Fundraiser: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 25; Paul's Chapel Church, 2791 W. Center St. Ext.; Cost for 5K Fun Run Walk $25 per person, $60 family of four. Call Toney Kincaid at (336) 300-4681 or email him at toneyekincaid@gmail.com to register. Car show, marshal arts, silent auction, live DJ, dunking booth and other activities.

Lexington Senior High School Class of 1979 reunion: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; Common ion the green; $35 per person paid by July 19. Make checks to LSHS Class of 1979 and mail to Lynn Smith, P.O. Box 614 Lexington, NC 27293. Email questions to danlynnruss@lexcominc.net.

Groups and Governments

Pickin' & Grinnin': 5 to 7 p.m. every second Saturday through October; Paul's Chapel Church, 2791 W. Center St. Ext.; Meal served includes hot dog, baked potato bar, drink and dessert; $5, until 6 p.m; Call (336) 596-5991 for additional information.

Friendship Club for the blind and visually impaired meetings: noon-2 p.m. second Saturday of each month; Lexington Parks and Recreation Department; free.