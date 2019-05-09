GRAHAM — Alamance Arts' latest exhibit blends elegant shapes with colorful layers with "stories told with stitches."

"The Shape of Color: Sculpture + Paintings" features the artwork (paintings and sculptures) of Mary-Ann Prack. Her work is on display and for sale in the Sister Galleries, May 13 through June 22.

"Women's Work in Art," a collection of textile collage quilts by Elizabeth Bauk, is on display in the SunTrust Gallery, May 3 through June 22.

A Spring Sip & Savor reception, sponsored by Glen Raven Inc., will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 19 at Alamance Arts, 213 S. Main St. The Haw River Social & Pleasure Club will perform. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

"I am a painter and sculptor mostly known for my clay works inspired by the human figure. My interpretation of the human experience on a physical, emotional and spiritual level is revealed in each of the sculptures I create," Prack said. "Their shapes are elegant and organic, with geometric surfaces of primarily colorful glazes and incised lines."

"My sculptures and paintings share common qualities — physically in the architectural influences of my past and emotionally in their shared strength, depth and energy, profoundly affecting most who experience them," she added.

Prack was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She is a third-generation member of an architectural engineering family. An appreciation of the arts was instilled in her throughout childhood.

She studied at the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada; the Arts Institute of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and Florida Atlantic University, where she studied both fine art and interior design. She was an interior designer until transitioning to art full-time in 1986.

Her interest in painting came about in 2004 when an illness left her unable to do the heavy work that sculpture requires.

Prack's home, studio and sculpture garden are located in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Elizabeth Bauk taught herself how to sew at the age of 10.

"My family didn't sew," she said in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn't until she was 27 years old, and met her biological mother, that she learned where the talent came from.

"My biological mother was a professional seamstress," she said. "And I found out later, that like me, she would oftentimes wake up in the middle of the night, thinking about a project."

For Bauk, who grew up in Salisbury, sewing was something she would do to pass the time.

"If you wanted to entertain yourself, you had to find something to do," she said with a laugh. "There weren't TVs, really, and there were no cellphones. So sewing kept me entertained."

Seventeen years ago, Bauk's oldest child was heading off to college and 9/11 had just happened.

"I was going through this time of how do I let go? How do I release this child into this world when this horrible thing had just happened?" she said.

It was her friend and fellow artist, Peg Gignoux, who "lit a fire under me to do story quilts."

The first one was "Gone to Carolina," named for the James Taylor song. It was an homage to her oldest daughter going to UNC-Chapel Hill.

"I never understood the power of art until then," Bauk said.

Elizabeth and her husband, Mike Bauk, live in the same house she grew up in, in a community she has always called home. They have four grown children (two daughters and two sons).

This will be her first exhibit and she is honored and humbled to participate "with an artist of Prack's caliber. I can't wait to meet her."

Bauk's artwork is on display, not for sale, she can't quite bring herself to part with them quite yet.

"Maybe some day," she added.

For more details, call 336-226-4495 or visit www.alamancearts.org/.