Dear Cindy Suggests: I am struggling with my relationship with my father, even though he has been

gone for 11 years.

We never really got along and I have carried around my anger and resentment my whole life. What infuriates me is that both my brother and my sister tell a very different tale whenever we discuss our childhoods with him. I really want to be rid of my feelings. Sometimes I think that I have, but then I'll get triggered again — Help

Dear Help: It is not unusual for siblings to experience different childhoods. Depending on what is transpiring in the household (financial stressors, marital discourse, employment challenges, extended family pressures, etc.) parents may be more or less in tune with their children.

The variations in the environment render how available parents are. Typically, this is not done consciously, but can and will affect the dynamics with which a child experiences one or both parents. It does not feel fair and it may be difficult to talk about because often, the symptoms are subtle and vague.

I don’t know if you and your father ever had a chance to talk about your feelings. First, I want to validate that whatever promotes your anger and frustration is real. Clearly, there was a breakdown in the communication and it was up to your father to step up and reach out to you.

My guess is that he was unable to do so as a result of his own demons. That being said, it is wise of you to seek peace with him, even in his absence. It could not hurt for you to compose a letter to him, expressing your feelings, your anger and pain. Don’t leave anything out, take as long as you need, and if possible, write it in your own hand.

If there is someone you trust, either family or friend, read it to them. Or read it aloud, by yourself. You can choose to keep it or burn it. This may seem like a silly, awkward task. Sometimes we have to think “outside of the box” and try a new intervention.

Should your feelings continue to infuriate you and interfere with your peace of mind, consider talking with your pastor or a professional counselor.

Cindy Davis is a retired, licensed professional counselor. All inquiries are confidential. Questions can be emailed to cindysuggests@gmail.com.