Ottpa Tractor pull and show: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4; Zion Church, 236 Lynne Terry Drive, Thomasville; $5 for adults, children younger than 12, free. Food, raffle and other attractions.

Breakfast fundraiser: 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4; First United Methodist Church, 100 E.Sunrise Ave., Thomasville; cost is a donation. Serving eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, stewed apples, sausage gravy and biscuits with coffee and juice.

Barbecued chicken: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4; Bethany United Methodist Church, 193 Bethany Road; $9, adults or $7, child. Eat in or take out available. The Methodist Women will have a Bake Sale 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Golf tournament fundraiser for First Alliance Church youth: 8 a.m Saturday, May 11; Winding Creek Golf Course,Thomasville. Shotgun start at 8 am. Cash prizes for the top three teams, closest to the pin and longest drive. Cost is $50 per person or $200 per four-person team. Dinner will be served after the tournament. To register to play or sign up to be a hole sponsor for $100, call Kyle Brahm at (609) 417-5106 or email him at lexfirstalliance.com.

Hospice fundraiser concert with The Plaids: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 18; Weathervane Winery; $25 or one, or $45 for two tickets, $500 for a VIP table. Visit hospiceofdavidson.org or call (336) 475-5444 for tickets.

Community Mayfest: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 25; Lakeview Baptist Church, 338 Lakeview Church RPad, Linwood. Rain date is May 27. Gospel groups, food sale, cake walk, door prizes, gift cards, games, raffle for swing and gift baskets.

Lexington Senior High School Class of 1979 reunion: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; Common ion the green; $35 per person paid by July 19. Make checks to LSHS Class of 1979 and mail to Lynn SMith, P.O. Box 614 Lexington, NC 27293. Email questions to danlynnruss@lexcominc.net.