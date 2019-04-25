Aleko's Kitchen: 3281 S. Church St., Burlington. 336-438-1318 or visit the restaurant on Facebook.

Beer Co. Graham: 106 W. Elm St., Graham. Thursday Trivia today. The Ends Friday. Find the bar on Facebook or at www.beerconc.com.

Burlington Public House: 118 E. Davis St., Burlington. Trivia and open mic Sundays. 336-524-6800.

Clay Street Tavern: 130 W. Clay St., Mebane. Darts and karaoke Thursdays. DJ Fridays. Visit the bar on Facebook or call 919-304-6640.

Crossroads Tavern: 874 Browns Chapel Road, Gibsonville (off N.C. 87 North just past the Caswell County line). Bike night scavenger hunt Wednesdays. 336-585-0165.

The Fat Frogg: 512 W. Haggard Ave., Elon. Down and Dirty Friday.The Mason Lovette Band Saturday. 336-584-5546 or www.thefatfrogg.com.

Front Street Bottle Shop: 114 W. Front Street, Burlington. Visit the bar on Facebook or call 336-290-2455.

Graham Soda Shop: 22 N.E. Court Square, Graham. Family karaoke 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays. 336-229-0501.

Grill 584: 710 Huffman Mill Road, Burlington (at Best Western Hotel). Rick Allred Wednesdays and Thursdays. Back Porch Orchestra Friday. Back to the Garden Saturday. 336-584-0479 or www.grill584.com.

Jazz-N-More: 404 S. Spring St., Burlington. 336-516-1358 or contact them on Facebook.

Lucky’s Saloon: 1453 Industry Drive, Burlington. Radio Revolver Saturdays. Music bingo Tuesdays. Dart tournament Wednesdays. Bike Rodeo Thursdays. 336-570-1050.

Maple Street Tavern: 101 N. Maple St., Graham. Dart tournament Tuesdays. Open mic Wednesdays. 336-280-4202.

Mebane Knights Wine Bar: 212 W. Clay St., Mebane. 336-563-2939.

Michelle's Kitchen & Table: 2461 S. Church St., Burlington. Micah McCravey Friday. 336-584-8441 or visit the restaurant on Facebook.

Moon Shiner-Z: 932 Kirkpatrick Rd., Burlington. Acoustic night and open mic Wednesdays. DJ/Karaoke Thursdays through Saturdays. 336-266-4975 or contact them on Facebook.

Muck's: 5049 Snow Camp Rd., Graham. Find the bar on Facebook or call 704-517-4769.

Over Yonder Tavern: 2315 N. Church St., Burlington. Dart tournament Fridays. Find the bar on Facebook or call 336-350-9000.

Panthers Den: 3960 S. N.C. Hwy. 54, Graham. Karaoke Fridays. Bike night scavenger hunt Wednesdays. Find the bar on Facebook or call 336-270-8094.

Piedmont Ale House: 1149 St. Marks Church Road, Burlington. 336-584-4422 or www.piedmontalehouseonline.com.

Rack & Rolls: 1243 Plaza Drive, Burlington. The Throwback Time Machine Saturday. Visit the bar on Facebook or call 336-227-6800.

The Old Ski Lodge: 2611 Old N.C. 87, Elon. Open Jam Thursdays. Bike night scavenger hunt Wednesdays. 336-538-0002.

The Verdict on the Square: 28 N.W. Court Square, Graham. Wine Down Wednesdays. 336-270-3198.

Trackside Bottle Shop: 103 E. Center St, Mebane. Trackside Trivia Tuesdays. Visit the bar on Facebook or 919-304-1289.

Valerio's Italian Restaurant: 120 E. Front St., Burlington. 336-585-3090.

Whiskey Sowers: 113 N. Fourth St., Mebane. Free line dance lessons Tuesdays. Wine Down Wednesdays. DJ and Karaoke Thursdays. Kasey Tyndall Friday (Dogwood Festival). The Low Low Chariot Saturday (Dogwood Festival). Visit the bar on Facebook or call 919-563-4447.