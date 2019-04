The Burlington Boys Choir's 60th annual spring concert will be at 7 p.m. May 3 at Macedonia Lutheran Church, 421 W. Front St., Burlington.

The concert will include sacred and secular music for boys' treble and changed voices. An alumni choir will perform as part of the 60th anniversary celebration.

A reception of heavy hors d'oeuvres and music will follow at the Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more details, call 336-266-5067.