GRAHAM — Alamance Women's Community will present its fourth Taste of Spring at 11:45 a.m. April 17 at First Baptist Church, 224 N. Main St.

Doors open at 11:15 a.m. with a short program at 11:45 a.m., followed by sampling and a silent auction of foods including entrees, soups, salads and desserts.

The food will be made by the members of the Alamance Women's Community (formerly the Women’s Division of the Chamber of Commerce).

Betty Flick will prepare chicken pie and Juanita Braxton will provide chocolate meringue pies. Other offerings will include jalapeno poppers, tomato-orange soup, whiskey bacon jam and raw chocolate cake. Some area restaurants also have agreed to provide food for sampling and auction.

Alamance Women's Community is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

The organization began in 1959 as the Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce. It separated from the chamber and incorporated in 1986 and changed its name in 2017.

Throughout the years, the group has raised money for area nonprofits and organizations such as the Open Door Clinic, Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, Allied Churches of Alamance County, Christmas Cheer of Alamance County, the Sesquicentennial Park and Alamance County Parks and Recreation Department.

Scholarships are provided to area graduating seniors based on need and merit. Applications for the 2019 scholarship are currently being accepted.

Half of the proceeds from this event will go to Graham Fire Department and the other half will go to other giving opportunities in the area.

Tickets are $10 in advance only and are available by calling 336-266-4495.

For more details, visit alamancewomenscommunity.com or visit the group's Facebook page.