GREENSBORO — Well Spring Solutions will off the class, Legal Planning for Family Caregivers: Understanding Powers of Attorney and Guardianship, from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 18 at The Well Spring Group's third floor conference room, 3859 Battleground Ave.

Steven W. Arrington, attorney and counselor at law, will offer information and address your questions about powers of attorney, the guardianship process and the significant differences between them.

To register online, visit www.well-springsolutions.org/registration. You also can contact Jodi Kolada at jkolada@well-spring.org or call 336-274-3559.

If care is needed for your loved one, prior arrangements are required by Thursday.