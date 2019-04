A trip to Lazy 5 Ranch for senior citizens 55 years old and up will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 24.

Cost is $60.

On the way to the Lazy 5 Ranch, participants will stop at the Smoke Pit in Concord (lunch is on your own).

Following the Lazy 5 Ranch, participants will visit the Patterson Barn Theater (where you can purchase ice cream and possibly strawberries).

The trip leaves from Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington.

For more details, call 336-222-5135.