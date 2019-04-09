Editor's note: To make changes/corrections to the Health Calendar, contact Charity Apple at 336-506-3057 or email her at capple@thetimesnews.com.

CHILDBIRTH AND INFANCY

Childbirth Preparation Course: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Alamance Regional Education Center, lower level. Call 336-586-4000 or visit www.armc.com to register.

Boot Camp for New Dads, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Alamance Regional Education Center. Register by calling 336-586-4000 or armc.com/events-and-classes

Breastfeeding and Infant Nutrition Classes: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 16, Alamance Regional Education Center, Medical Arts 101, lower level. To register, call 336-586-4000 or visit www.armc.com and click on “register for a class.”

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cancer

Cancer Transitions: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays now through April 24, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. For more details or to register, call Sandy Hess at 336-586-3583 or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com.

Cancer Education Series — Radiotherapy for the Treatment of Head and Neck Cancers: Noon to 1:15 p.m. Friday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. Register online at conehealth.com/class or call 336-832-8000.

Friends and Family Cancer Support Group: 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, lab waiting room. To register, call 336-586-3504, visit armc.com/events-and-classes or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com.

Family and Friends CPR: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, conference room. Classes are free and open to caregivers of patients at Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional. Must register at least 24 hours in advance by calling 336-538-7635. If there is no answer, leave a message including name and phone number where you can be reached.

Paper Crafting — Easter Basket: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. Free.

Tai Chi — Gentle Balance: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays now through April 24, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. Free.

Financial Navigation with Jack: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 16, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, community room. (30-minute time slots with patient services navigator).

Coloring and dinner with Sandy: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 16, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, large conference room. All materials are provided.

OTHER EVENTS

In*Spire Meditation: Noon every Thursday at Elon Community Church, 271 N. Williamson Ave., Elon. Come and take refuge from the hectic and the busy for 20 minutes of shared silence and reflection. Free. Secular, spiritual or religious as you choose.



