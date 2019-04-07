They travel around Alamance County on appointed routes.

The routes are named for vivid colors — blue, purple, red, orange and green.

They are the buses of the Link Transit and they are largely unseen until you’re behind one.

Also unseen are the little moments that make the ride beautiful. The way a bus driver's eyes are reflected in mirrors as she checks for traffic before she enters an intersection. Or the shadow the covered bus stop makes on the white concrete.

The bus that makes its way from stop to stop in the early morning under the lights of a car lot and the full moon. The man who rests on his way home after a hard day of work as the world streaks by in a blur just outside his window.



The moments are there if you take the time to see them.



