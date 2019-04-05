Psychiatrist/psychoanalyst Charlene Moskovitz recently promoted the alleged benefits of medication and psychotherapy for children diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and ADHD (and other emotional and behavioral issues). According to Moskovitz, children who exhibit the behaviors in question may be dealing with “biochemical abnormalities.”

She asks, “Would a child not benefit from having their biochemical issues helped with medication and thus build further strengths and coping mechanisms to deal with other difficult aspects of life? Does a child not benefit from psychotherapy?”

Moskovitz is only acting as a spokesperson for the mental health and pharmaceutical industries that have built up around the practice of diagnosing children with various mental disorders. Said practitioners routinely explain the behaviors in question — depression, anxiety, inattention, frequent and extreme tantrums — in terms of “biochemical imbalances” and prescribe medication as well as therapy.

Concerning “biochemical imbalance,” since no one has ever quantified biochemical “balance” in the human central nervous system, it is nothing short of disingenuous for medical scientists to lead the public to believe they know what they’re talking about. A leading psychiatrist has said that the term biochemical imbalance is “nothing but a useful metaphor.”

“How is it useful?” To sell the public on the unproved notion that psychiatric drugs are the answer to emotional and cognitive problems. After all, it makes sense to assume that a biologically-based condition requires an intervention that targets the biological dysfunction. However, no one has established beyond reasonable doubt that psychiatric disorders are biologically-based. The current state of evidence strongly suggests that the term “mental illness” is a misnomer. Moskovitz’s premise — that many of the kids in question have “biochemical abnormalities” — is one that hasn't been proved.

Furthermore, the medications in question have not reliably outperformed placebos in double-blind clinical trials. Unlike placebos, however, they have often-dangerous and even life-threatening side effects. In other words, the question of whether these drugs truly “work” is not fully resolved.

As for psychotherapy with children, no study done by an objective third party has conclusively verified the reliable efficacy of any form of child therapy. Over the course of my career, hundreds of parents have told me that putting their kids in therapy made matters considerably worse.

Several psychiatrists have confirmed to me that what I’ve written in this column concerning medication and therapy is known by many of their colleagues … yet the band plays on.

That just might qualify as a mental illness.

Visit family psychologist John Rosemond’s website at www.johnrosemond.com; readers may send him email at questions@rosemond.com; due to the volume of mail, not every question will be answered.