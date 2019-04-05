After the success of the Moravian LoveFeast, Cramer Memorial United Methodist Church is hosting another live event: A Living Lord’s Supper.

The supper starts at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, and will be held at the church, 154 N. Main St., Cramerton.

The church had hosted a living Lord’s supper before, but it’s been years.

The idea to bring the event back came during the LoveFeast hosted in December. Preparations for the supper started the next month.

Individuals from across 14 churches, two counties, and three denominations have come together to make the event possible.

“When you’re together like that, there’s not any differences because we believe the same thing as far as this goes,” said Carol Troutman Wiggins, who is the music director, keyboardist and drama director.

To help offset the all-male cast, Wiggins has put together a women’s choir.

While all of the men have been taking their roles seriously, David Estes -- who will play Jesus -- has made a particular impact on those involved.

Estes was involved in the LoveFeast and is said to have jumped at the chance to participate in the supper. His personality and respect for the role have made him an ideal choice.

“He’s just kind and a sweet a soul you could ever meet. He’s perfect as Jesus,” said Beverly Sing, performance director. Sing also worked with costuming and scenery

Organizers have taken time to make sure the actors bring an authenticity to their roles, and have taken the same measures for the set. The time has been taken to research what a table at that time may have looked like and the materials that may have been used. The focus won’t be on the set as much as it will be the story.

“We tried to stick with things we thought might fit. We tried to keep it somewhat simple instead of elaborate,” said Sing.

The work itself has been extensive. The sets have been built and painted by those participating, then there’s the research that goes into costuming and props, the ordering, the choir rehearsals, and the list goes on.

“It takes good teamwork,” said Sheila Polk, who also worked with costuming and scenery.

But the hard work will be worth it.

“I think this is a good outreach to the community,” said Polk.

The last supper is one of the most important Biblical events, and the audience will take part in it. They’ll not only see a recreation of the last supper and first holy communion, they’ll have the chance to take communion themselves.

“We hope that people will come in and enjoy what they see and be inspired by it,” said Sing.

For more information, call the church at 704-824-3831.

