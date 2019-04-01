APRIL 2

GWU Dimensions: 9:25 a.m. at Gardner-Webb University, 110 S. Main St., Boiling Springs in Stewart Hall, Tucker Student Center. Guest speaker Josh Gardner, who serves Clayton King Ministries as discipleship and recruiting coordinator and has spent years living in missional communities to understand how to make Jesus known locally and globally. Call: 704-406-4277.

APRIL 5

First Friday: 5 to 7 p.m. at Greenbrook Design, 112 N. Lafayette St., Shelby. First Friday networking event co-hosted with Gardner-Webb University, Cleveland County Chamber and Cleveland County Economic Development Partnership. Opportunity for businesses and students to connect and network. Leave resumes and business cards. Entertainment by GWU student Will J. Sprinkle, catering by Dressing on the Side. Free and open to the public.

APRIL 9

GWU Dimensions: 9:25 a.m. at Gardner-Webb University, 110 S. Main St., Boiling Springs in Stewart Hall, Tucker Student Center. Guest speaker Scott Hardin-Nieri, director of the Creation Care Alliance of Western North Carolina. Call: 704-406-4277.

APRIL 16

GWU Dimensions: 9:25 a.m. at Gardner-Webb University, 110 S. Main St., Boiling Springs in Stewart Hall, Tucker Student Center. Speaker for the university Holy Week Service is Dr. Robert Canoy, dean of the GWU School of Divinity. Call: 704-406-4277.

GWU event: 8 p.m. at Gardner-Webb University, 110 S. Main St., Boiling Springs in Hamrick Hall’s Blanton Auditorium. “Staged Scenes.” Directed by Stafford Turner. Call: 704-406-4448.

Fundraiser: 4 to 8 p.m. at Jammin J’s Pizza Factory, 1011 Grove St., Shelby. Fundraiser to help with Katrina Wray Smith’s medical expenses. Bake sale and 50/50 raffle. Ten percent of all net profit from purchases donated.

APRIL 27

Litter sweep: Kick-off sweep from 9 to 11 a.m. uptown at 200 S. Lafeyette Street, Shelby. “Keep Shelby Beautiful Day,” a city-wide clean up. Join a litter sweep or host your own with friends, family, neighbors or co-workers. Call: 704-484-6829.

MAY 2

Day of prayer: noon to 1 p.m. at Kings Mountain city hall plaza, 101 W. Gold St., Kings Mountain. National Day of Prayer observance.

MAY 4

South Mountains State Park: 11 a.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at Jacob Fork parking area. “Streamside Hike.” Join a park ranger for a streamside hike along the Jacob Fork River.

MAY 5

South Mountains State Park: 2 p.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at visitor center. “Fly Fishing 101.” Introductory class on fly fishing with a volunteer angler. Bring all personal equipment available.

MAY 11

South Mountains State Park: 11 a.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at Jacob Fork parking area. “Streamside Hike.” Join a park ranger for a streamside hike along the Jacob Fork River.

MAY 12

South Mountains State Park: 2 p.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at visitor center. “Fly Fishing 101.” Introductory class on fly fishing with a volunteer angler. Bring all personal equipment available.

MAY 18

South Mountains State Park: 11 a.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at Jacob Fork parking area. “Streamside Hike.” Join a park ranger for a streamside hike along the Jacob Fork River.

Natural hair event: Noon to 5 p.m. at H. Lawrence Patrick Center, 909 E. King St., Kings Mountain. Inaugural “Learning This Thing Called Natural Hair Together,” natural hair panel discussion. Swag bags, vendors, giveaways and catered lunch. Tickets $45. For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learning-this-thing-called-natural-hair-together-tickets-58820860778?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

MAY 19

South Mountains State Park: 2 p.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at visitor center. “Fly Fishing 101.” Introductory class on fly fishing with a volunteer angler. Bring all personal equipment available.

MAY 25

South Mountains State Park: 11 a.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at Jacob Fork parking area. “Streamside Hike.” Join a park ranger for a streamside hike along the Jacob Fork River.

MAY 26

South Mountains State Park: 2 p.m. at South Mountains State Park, 3001 South Mountains Park Ave., Connelly Springs at visitor center. “Fly Fishing 101.” Introductory class on fly fishing with a volunteer angler. Bring all personal equipment available.

MAY 30

APC anniversary celebration: 6 to 9 p.m. at Uptown Indigo, 112 N. Lafayette St., Shelby. “Cruise Indigo,” celebrate Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council’s 35th anniversary. Entertainment by Ocean Boulevard. Food catered by Waiter’s Choice. Door prizes, food, adult beverages. Tickers $75. Call, Cathy Robertson: 704-487-9325 ext 115 or Susan Whetstine: 704-477-7596.

JUNE 28

Theater performance: “Liberty Mountain: The Revolutionary Drama,” will be playing at the Joy Performance Center, 202 S. Railroad Ave., Kings Mountain from June 28 through 30. Show times are 7:30 on Friday, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Family friendly. For tickets or information visit: www.libertymountaindrama.com or call Kings Mountain Little Theatre: 704-730-9408.

JULY 18

Relay For Life fundraiser: Gun raffle with drawings daily from July 18 through 27. “Firefighters For Life: 10 Days of Guns.” $20 per ticket. Three for $50 and six for $100. Proceeds benefit Relay for Life. Must be 18 to enter. Tickets at McCracken Marine Pawn Shop, 303 W. Grover St., Shelby. Call: 704-481-0707.