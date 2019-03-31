Jefferson Reid Abernathy of Elon was honored with a birthday party on Friday, March 29, 2019, in celebration of his 100th birthday. Friends and family members were in attendance.

Reid was born on March 29, 1919, in Eckles, W. Va., to Walter M. and Audrey Reid Abernathy.

He was married to Eleanor Haywood. After she passed away, he married Alice Davis Miller in 1971. He has one daughter, Rita A. Hussman; one step-son, Gary E. Miller; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He served in the Navy from 1937-1941 as an Electrician's Mate aboard the USS Savannah and was called back into the Navy from 1944-45 during World War II. He loves to tell people that he once killed a whale. Once during his turn steering the ship, a whale was spotted. He asked the captain if he should steer around it. The captain said, "no," and the ship ran into the whale.

He retired from Burlington Industries. He loves to hunt groundhogs, work crossword puzzles and do woodworking in his shop. He enjoys spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He has been an active member of Grove Park Baptist Church, serving on many committees and as an usher. He is a member of the Men's Sunday School class.