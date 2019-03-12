Editor's note: To make changes/corrections to the Health Calendar, contact Charity Apple at 336-506-3057 or email her at capple@thetimesnews.com.

CHILDBIRTH AND INFANCY

BirthPlace Tours: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Alamance Regional Medical Center, third floor waiting area. Register online at armc.com/events-and-classes or call 336-586-4000. An online virtual tour is available at www.armc.com/virtual-tours/LaborDeliveryRoom.html.

Breastfeeding and Infant Nutrition Classes: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and March 19, Alamance Regional Education Center, Lower Level. This is a two session course. To register, call 336-586-4000 or visit www.armc.com and click on “register for a class.”

Childbirth Preparation Course: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Alamance Regional Education Center, Lower Level. Call 336-586-4000 or visit www.armc.com to register.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Cancer

Care Program: Thursdays and Saturdays, today through March 28, Alamance Regional Cardiac Pulmonary Gym. A free customized exercise program open for all patients of Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional Medical Center. To schedule an appointment, call Carroll Enterkin at 336-538-8120.

Community Cancer Survivorship Series: is a free series of classes open to cancer survivors, caregivers and patients in the community. To register for these classes, call 336-586-3504 or email sandy.hess@conehealth.com. Classes include:

— Lymphedema After Breast Cancer Luncheon: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cone Health Cancer Center, Alamance Regional, Community Room. Focuses on reducing risk of developing lymphedema after breast cancer.

— Line dancing with Jessica: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, Large Conference Room. Free.

— Chair Aerobics: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, now through March 26, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, Large Conference Room. Free.

— Guitar Lessons with Steve: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, now through March 29, Cone Health Cancer Center at Alamance Regional, Community Room. Guitars and picks are required to participate. No experience necessary. Free.

WELLNESS VIDEO

Triggers and Tips for Taming Irritable Bowel Syndrome: Join Sandi Fields, MD, with Rockingham Gastroenterology Associates, to learn about Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Watch now at conehealth.com/wellness-on-demand.

For Seniors

The Arthritis Exercise & Balance Program: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington. $35 for 10 classes. 336- 222-5135.

Dancercise: 6 p.m. Mondays and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington. 336-222-5135.

Body Sculpt: 8:30 a.m. Mondays, Kernodle Senior Center, 1535 S. Mebane St., Burlington. 336-222-5135.

YMCA Senior Water Fitness: Monday through Thursday at various times. 336-395-9622.

YMCA Arthritis Water Classes: at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 336-395-9622.

Senior Water Classes: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Maynard Aquatic Center. 336-222-5043.

Arthritis Water Classes: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Maynard Aquatic Center for joint and muscle exercise. 336-222-5043.