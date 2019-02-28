MEBANE — North Carolina writer Tamra Wilson will present a talk on teen idol history at 3 p.m. March 10 at the Mebane Historical Museum, 209 W. Jackson St.

Wilson's new book, "Idol Talk: Women Writers on the Teenage Infatuations That Changed Their Lives," was released in 2018 from McFarland and Company.

She will give an illustrated presentation about the history of teen idols and our infatuation with them.

"Americans have adored celebrities for much of American history — way before Elvis and Frank Sinatra," Wilson said. "In fact, I've found evidence that idols have played a role in popular culture for more than 200 years. John Wilkes Booth, for example, was an actor with a huge following. He would have made history even if he hadn't visited Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865."

For more details, call 919-563-5054 or visit www.mebanehistoricalmuseum.org.