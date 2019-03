Only Believe will show free, inspirational films at 9:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the Graham Cinema, 119 N. Main St., Graham.

The first film, "Finger of God 2" will be shown Saturday.

Other films include: "I Believe," April 6; "Risen," May 4; "Fireproof," June 1; "Grace Card," July 6; "Miracles From Heaven," Aug. 3; "The Shack," Sept. 7; "War Room," Oct. 5; "Do You Believe?" Nov. 2; and "The Nativity Story," Dec. 7.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/OnlyBelieveEvent.