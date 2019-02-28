The summer before Drew Clapp's sophomore year at North Carolina State University, he asked his mother to write a cookbook.

The result was "Mama's Always Right," by Lisa Ingle Clapp, a cookbook now in its second printing. It features 50 recipes with six ingredients or less.

Clapp, of Cookin' Cuttin' Up and Ceepin' It Real and CookinWithLisa.com, will be at the Spring Home & Garden show at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, with samples from her cookbook to share. She will have a limited number of books for sale and to sign; cost is $24.95 per book.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Holly Hill Mall and Business Center, 309 Huffman Mill Rd., Burlington. It will feature home improvement and gardening experts. Retired Alamance County Extension Director, Certified Arborist and Times-News columnist Rett Davis also will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Clapp, who lives in Greensboro, works as a fill-in dental hygienist, when she's not cooking.

It was in eighth-grade, while in home economics class, that she said she fell in love with cooking.

The whole idea that Clapp has a cookbook in the first place, wasn't hers at all.

"When Drew asked me to do that, I was so honored," she said.

Drew also encouraged her to start a vlog (video blog) in which she would share her recipes and stories.

"We just went live one night," she said.

Not only did Drew and his roommates love the recipes and the cookbook, but so did their moms and viewers began to tune into Clapp's vlog, too.

The same weekend that Hurricane Florence devastated the North Carolina coast, Clapp and Mac Jones, the now 5-year-old son of her sons' football coach, Kevin Jones, shot a vlog on a pound cake with cream cheese icing. It was what Mac had requested for a birthday cake.

"His parents told me that 'he watches everything you do. He's interested in cooking, too,' " Clapp said.

That bantering back and forth with Jones caused Clapp's viewership to skyrocket.

"My vlog went from 80,000 to 115,000 viewers," she said.

In addition to "Mac Daddy" Mac Jones, "the people" (viewers) have given nicknames to all of the folks who appear on Clapp's vlog. Her husband, Andy, is The Imaginary Farmer; Drew, 23, is "Favorite Son"; and Spencer, 19, is "Baby Boy."

She now has a den ministry in which viewers can either watch or listen to a Bible study.

For Clapp, "all of it has been a blessing."

"I didn't set out to do any of this. It all just literally happened. It's such a God thing," she added.