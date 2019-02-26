The Comfort Class of Good Hope United Methodist Church is sponsoring a barbecued pork dinner March 16.

Menu consists of barbecue, bun, slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert, and drink for $9. Whole pork butts are available for $35, with chopped at $40. All money goes to missions.

The Humble Beginnings Sunday school class of Good Hope will host a spaghetti dinner date night from 5–7:30 p.m. March 30. They will take reservations for seating times. Child care provided. Please contact Jennifer Leonard (336) 306-2163 to reserve your time. All proceeds will go to the children and youth ministries of Good Hope. Cost is $25 per couple.

The Circle of Hope will meet at 7 p.m. tonight in the Good Hope fellowship hall.

Those recently helping with children’s church at early worship at Good Hope have been Lisa Shoaf, Sara Shoaf and Keith and Jennifer Scott.

Pastor Joseph Fulk and Jennifer McMahan presented the children’s message at Good Hope recently.

Roger Horton and Mike Utt recently presented special music.

Baptists host guest speaker

The Rev. Egbert Craven was the speaker for a Sunday morning service recently at Reedy Creek Baptist. T.W. Bailey was the speaker for an evening service.

The Reedy Creek Baptist Church fellowship breakfast was recently held at Smiley’s Barbecue in Lexington.

Following a midweek service recently at Reedy Creek Baptist, coffee, hot chocolate and doughnuts were served.

Those presenting special music at Reedy Creek Baptist recently have been Charles Fishel, Mitch Rogers, Sharon Pierce and Craig Koonts.

Church ladies to meet

The Ladies Fellowship of Currytown Baptist Church will meet at 7 p.m. tonight.

Math students represent school

Students who represented North Davidson Middle School at the recent regional MathCounts competition at Wake Forest University were Kyle James, Landon James, Mason Mellott, Nehemiah Cook, Zachary Brinkley, Sophia Byrd, Emerson Beeker, Keira Edwards, Alexia Martin, and Aiden Montgomery.

Book fair held

A Scholastic book fair and grandparent lunches are being held this week at Northwest Elementary school.

Prayers needed

Get well wishes go to Linda Baity, Eugene Bourne, Greg Burkhart, Christabelle Byrd, Elizabeth Clodfelter, Mike Conrad, Eston Craven, Nell Garner, Reba Gobble, Bethany Goodman, Kate Gwaltney, Jeremy Haynes, Judi James, Shirley James, Lisa McMahan, Charles Minter, Wendy Motsinger, Craig Perryman, Della Phillips, Hazel Potts, J. W. Reid, J. C. Scott, Teresa Tate, Chrissy Tribley, Keith Vestal, Betsy Walser, Vivian Walser, Linda Ward, Jerry White and Rebecca Younts.

Sympathy goes to Audrey Reid and her family upon the death of her brother, Robert Leonard, who died Feb. 4; also sympathy to the family and friends of Tommy Isley of Ruff Leonard Road, who died Feb. 10. Sympathy also goes to the family and friends of Mary Walser of Old Mill Farm Road, who died Feb. 14; also sympathy to Suzie James upon the death of her aunt, who died recently. Sympathy also goes to the family and friends of Joyce Hanes, who died Feb. 15; also sympathy to the friends of family of James Tilley of Reedy Creek Road, who died Feb. 21.

To report news of Reedy Creek, call Janie Walser at (336) 764-2553 or at jw6277@gmail.com.