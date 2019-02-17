“The Host”: by Stephenie Meyer. New York: Little, Brown and Co., Copywrite 2008. 619 pages, hardcover. Hardcover, $14; Paperback, $13.75; Kindle, $7.99.

It has become common to see book, movies and TV shows surrounding the themes of zombie apocalypses and alien invasions. "The Host" by Stephenie Meyer joined those ranks in 2008, as her first book moving away from the Twilight series.

This particular alien invasion is along the lines of the old movie "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," except that we, the readers, enter into this world long after the invasion is complete and humanity as we know it is long gone.

The aliens, or Souls, are parasitic, jelly fish or octopus-like (sort of) creatures that are placed in humans through an incision on the back of the neck. They then stretch their tendrils or appendages across the brain, connecting all across the synapses of the human. Successful placements mean the human personality suppressed or pushed out and the Soul becomes the person.

Wanderer is new to earth and has been selected for placement in a human suspected of being a member of the resistance with the express purpose of gaining information to track the last surviving humans on the planet.

Wanderer is strong and well-known among her people because she's one of the only Souls to have lived on eight of their conquered worlds, and her strength will be necessary for the task ahead. What Wanderer doesn't expect is that her host's mind will still be present, speaking to her, blocking the memories they need and flooding her with others.

Over time, Wanderer finds herself beginning to care about the people in Melanie, her hosts, life and wanting to help Melanie track them down to make sure they're protected. This leads to a whole new set of trouble for Wanderer and the humans she is trying to protect from her own people.

Stephenie Meyer does an excellent job of creating an alien species that can invade and, to their minds, improve human society without any being the wiser. In fact, it was the change of an increase in nice people and respect that eventually revealed the alien presence to the rest of humanity, but by then it was too late.

The journey that Wanderer takes as she learns about humans, and begins to see them as a society that didn't deserve the invasion was really interesting to read.

Who would have thought that a novel completely from the perspective of the alien invaders could be so good? A movie was made based on this novel may years after it was published, which does not do this book justice at all. This leads to the best piece of advice a librarian can give: don't judge a book by its movie

Susana Goldman is the Associate Director of Operations for the Alamance County Public Library. She can be reached at 336-290-8679 or sgoldman@alamancelibraries.org.