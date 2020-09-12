Canadian author Toni Jensen will read from her work Sept. 17

The pandemic hasn't totally stopped literary events at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, UNCW's creative writing department will hold a Zoom reading with its new visiting writer Toni Jensen. Jensen, the author of "Carry" and "From the Hilltop," will field questions from department chain David Gessner.

Those interested can find the Zoom link at uncw.edu/writers/calendar.html. Locally, Pomegranate Books is offering copies of Jensen's books.

Jensen is Metis, a person of mixed indigenous and European ancestry from Canada. Her book "Carry" is an essay collection on the impact of gun violence on Native American communities. "From the Hilltop" is a short story collection drawing heavily on Native American oral traditions.

Jensen teaches at the University of Arkansas and at the Institute of American Indian Arts. She holds a 2020 literary fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Voting fights in ’Fragile Democracy’

The fight over voter ID, early voting times and absentee ballots is nothing new in North Carolina, according to two historians.

James L. Leloudis and Robert K. Korstad cover a century and a half of the state's history in "Fragile Democracy: The Struggle Over Race and Voting Rights in North Carolina," coming out Sept. 21 from the University of North Carolina Press ($15 paperback).

One recurring theme they find is the effort to suppress African-American voting by white supremacists.

Following the 1898 Wilmington coup, Democratic legislators introduced a raft of new laws, including a literacy test at a time when 60 percent of black Tar Heels could not read. (White illiterates did not lose their vote since the law included a "grandfather clause." They could vote if their grandfathers did.) Another tool was the poll tax, a fee for voting, which was too much for many blacks and poor whites to afford.

The author also notes efforts in the 1950s to ban voting by wards or districts in favor of "at-large" voting. This tended to dilute the impact of the minority vote. At the same time, regulations blocked "bullet" or "single shot" voting backing just one candidate..

Despite these obstacles, more and more blacks registered to vote, starting in larger cities such as Raleigh or Durham. By 1960, the black vote in North Carolina was large enough to provide a margin of victory for moderate Terry Sanford in the governor's race over segregationist I. Beverly Lake.

Lelouidis is a professor of history and associate dean at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Korstad is a professor emeritus at Duke.

Ben Steelman can be reached at 190-616-1788 or at peacebsteelman@gmaoil.com.