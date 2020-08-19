Concert acts have been re-booked for 2021

It’s official: There will be no public Azalea Festival events in 2020, officials with Wilmington’s biggest annual festival announced Wednesday.

Concerts by the Avett Brothers and Michael Franti & Spearhead had been re-scheduled to October from April due to the pandemic, but now those shows will not go on this year. A planned fall parade and festival were canceled as well.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that three acts scheduled for this year will now play what will be the 74th festival in 2021. Michael Franti & Spearhead and Sublime with Rome will play Friday, April 9, 2021, and The Avett Brothers on Saturday, April 10, 2021.

"We must, out of an abundance of caution concerning the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, officially postpone the fall 2020 North Carolina Azalea Festival events," the festival announced in a news release. "The attendance restrictions on public gatherings does not make it feasible for us to host live events to the quality and scale our guests expect."

"We are also heartbroken at the economic impact this will have on our beloved community," the release continued. "Each year, Azalea Festival events bring in an over $50 million economic stimulus to our region" from visitors spending money at restaurants, shops, attractions hotels and more.

According to the release, tickets already purchased will be honored for the new dates.

Festival sponsorships, patron packages, street fair vendor and parade registrations, and tickets to other festival events, including the Airlie Luncheon Garden Party, will also be rolled over to the 2021 Azalea Festival, the release said.

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.