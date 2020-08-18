The 2006 Oscar-winning film musical screens for the Curbside Cinema series Friday, Aug. 21, at UNCW

The R&B film musical "Dreamgirls," as they say, has levels.

On one, it’s the glittery story of a fictional-ish singing group’s rise from obscurity to fame, with all the rousing production numbers that requires. On another, it’s the dark underbelly of that same story, one that shows the pain behind the smiles, the tears covered by laughter. And that’s just for starters.

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, the Oscar-winning 2006 film will screen at Curbside Cinema, Wilmington’s drive-in movie series, in the parking lot of UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium. The series is presented by the Cucalorus Festival and the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Office of the Arts. The StarNews and public radio WHQR are media sponsors.

A thinly veiled chronicle of the personalities behind Detroit’ famed Motown record label -- including singing group The Supremes, who are refashioned into The Dreams -- "Dreamgirls" began as a stage musical. It ran on Broadway for nearly four years after first opening in 1981 and has been revived twice.

Kevin Lee-y Green, founder of Wilmington’s Techmoja Dance & Theatre Co., has directed the show three times since 2009, most recently in February, in what was a spectacular performance at Thalian Hall.

"We do it every five years to celebrate ourselves and the company, and celebrate the culture," Green said. "It’s such an iconic piece."

In the film, Beyonce, Anika Noni Rose and Jennifer Hudson (in an Oscar-winning turn) play The Dreams, whose career is taken over by Curtis Taylor Jr. (Jamie Foxx), a character based on Motown magnate Berry Gordy Jr. Eddie Murphy, who got an Oscar nomination for his performance, plays the comedic but deeply troubled singer James "Thunder" Early.

One of many themes the movie touches on, Green said, is "the idea of racial equity -- imitation, and not getting full credit for things that are created."

At one point in the movie, "Cadillac Car," a song produced by Taylor, is blatantly ripped off by a white singer, a scene that recalls the cultural appropriation of Black music by white stars from Elvis to Pat Boone.

"’Dreamgirls’ is really good about explaining that whole idea of having identity being taken and stripped away," Green said. "The whole idea that cultures take things that don’t belong to them."

"Dreamgirls" is clear-eyed rather than bitter, however, and it also deals with so-called "colorism," in which those with darker skin tones are discriminated against by other Blacks.

"I think Dreamgirls also teaches us about perseverance," Green said. "Being able to push through and chase our dreams, and no matter how many times we get knocked down, we pick ourselves back up."

Also, Green said, "The idea of community is a really big theme. Having your community and being able to stand strong with them."

The movie mirrors the stage show pretty closely in terms of plot and story, although the film does add several songs and scenes.

One of the holdovers from stage musical is Hudson’ show-stopping number "And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going," which comes after her character is kicked out of The Dreams in favor of a thinner, prettier singer.

Green’s affection for "Dreamgirls" comes partly from it being a favorite of his late mother’s, Donna Joyner Green, who helped him produce Techmoja’s first two productions of the show.

"I fell in love with the movie," he said. "But when I got to the stage play I realized there were things that I took to more so than the movie," including the stage musical’s deeper look at the relationships between some of the characters.

"I feel like, these people, I’ve lived with them for so long," Green said. "I think people should definitely see it. Doesn’t matter if it’s the movie, doesn’t matter if it’s the play. You definitely have got to see it."

Contact John Staton at 910-343-2343 or John.Staton@StarNewsOnline.com.