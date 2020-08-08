’From the Lake House’ is a new memoir from Chapel Hill writer Kristen Rademacher

Stillborn. The word has an antique aura. Like smallpox, ague or dying of consumption, it's something that happened long ago to people in historical novels.

But it happened to Kristen Rademacher, a teacher and academic coach from Chapel Hill. Just days before her delivery date, her unborn daughter's heart stopped beating for reasons doctors could not determine.

Rademacher was 39 at the time, and it was very likely this baby, whom she posthumously named Carly, would be her only child. How does one keep living when one's reason to live is gone?

Rademacher offers her experiences, and a few possible answers, in her memoir, "From the Lake House: A Mother’s Journey of Loss and Love," from She Writes Press.

It is, in fact, a double tragedy. Even before Carly was born, Rademacher's relations with the baby's father had already been unraveling.

Rademacher had been reeling from a bad breakup, and was hearing her biological clock tick, when she traveled to North Carolina to visit her brother's farm. While there, she met "Jason," a sometime contractor fascinated by "green" building who was also a charismatic charmer. With his boots, jeans and easy way with tools, Jason fit a cowboy stereotype the Hallmark Channel would later take to the bank. (Jason, by the way, was not his real name. Rademacher changes names to protect the guilty.)

It was a classic rebound romance, Rademacher notes, and it took some time to recognize the warning signs. He was divorced, and it wasn't until they moved in together that Jason revealed he was in massive credit card debt.

The man could talk a compelling game about environmentalism and houses made out of earth and haystacks, but he had trouble with routine details like renewing his contractor's license. Rademacher became the couple's bookkeeper and soon realized, ruefully, that with a part-time job she was the primary breadwinner.

Still, things were hopeful at first, and when Radaemacher found herself pregnant by accident, he seemed eager to share parenthood. Cultural differences intruded, though. Rademacher, who was raised on Long Island, was underwhelmed when Jason proposed building a bed shaped like a NASCAR racer for the expected baby boy. Then, Jason buys a stained-glass copy of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" as a night light for the nursery and can't see why it's not appropriate.

Then, numbing tragedy.

Rademacher had to reassemble her life while coping with well-intentioned remarks by friends and relatives. She has to navigate streets and supermarkets trying not to notice all the happy, self-satisfied mommies with their healthy, perfect infants.

Eventually, she found a path through grief, with help from a therapist and a website by and for bereaved mothers. Journaling helped, and she found herself writing "Dear Carly" letters to her absent daughter.

"From the Lake House" speaks to many women's experiences and emotional low points. Rademacher is an honest narrator and occasional wisecracker who's honest enough to occasionally sketch herself in an unflattering light.

Often, she's eloquent.

