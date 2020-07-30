Young performers are sharing their talents in a live-streamed show to raise money for the arts.

Huck Borden and Annika Benander may each be only 14 years old, but neither is new to the local theater scene.

Huck appeared in the Gilbert Theater’s production of "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" last year. Annika was in "Godspell" at the Gilbert in 2018. And both performed in "Shrek: The Musical" at Cape Fear Regional Theatre earlier this year, as well as in other shows.

So after theaters shut down their seasons earlier this year because of the coronavirus, the two friends decided they needed to do something to help.

They organized "Kids With Hearts for the Arts!" a show featuring the talents of area performers between the ages of 7 and 18. The show will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Aug. 9.

The program will feature young singers, dancers and actors with the goal of raising money for area arts organizations that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has gone from a tiny little idea in their heads to an entire community event," said Malissa Borden, Huck’s mom. "At the same time, we're teaching them how to give back to the community."

Malissa Borden is military outreach coordinator at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. She has also performed in CFRT shows including "Shrek" and "Annie."

Huck inherited his mother’s love of theater. This summer, he and Annika have been attending a summer conservatory at Temple Theatre in Sanford, where they performed the musical "13."

As they drove back and forth between Fayetteville and Sanford, Borden said she and the children discussed the current situation.

"Our conversations in the car were how the pandemic had affected them personally and how sad it was not to have their outlet of performing," Borden said. "Then the conversation switched to, ‘My gosh, how are other kids going to get any kind of arts education at all?’

"They were really concerned about that and I said, ‘Why don’t you do a fundraiser?’" Borden said.

Borden said she spoke to Patrick Leclair at Leclair’s General Store about the idea. The store on Fort Bragg Road in Haymount has become a popular spot for a variety of community gatherings since it opened in 2017.

"He said, ‘Malissa, why don’t we take this to the next level and do a whole event?’" Borden said.

So Huck and Annika enlisted some of their friends to take part. Recently, Borden said that 16 young performers had signed on.

The performers are from Cumberland, Lee and Moore counties, Borden said. That corresponds to the arts agencies the fundraiser will assist — CFRT and the Gilbert Theatre in Cumberland County, Temple Theatre in Lee County and Carolina Performing Arts Studio in Moore.

The young performers will film their acts in their homes. The performances will be pieced together and the show will be live-streamed on the Leclair’s General Store Facebook page.

"When we rolled it out, my email inbox was flooded," Borden said. "The No. 1 thing that the parents were responding with was, my child wants to be a part of this."

Borden said the performers include guitarists, ukulele players, singers and dancers. What they have in common is that they all have been affected by arts organizations in their communities.

In addition to their hosting duties, Huck and Annika will also perform. Huck will do a tap dance, Annika will sing and play the piano, and the two will close the show with a number from "High School Musical."

"We’re going to have a night of seeing a little bit of everything," Borden said. "We’re highlighting the diversity of our community."

Borden said the participants will be socially distanced as they perform.

Viewers can donate through a link on Leclair’s General Store’s Facebook page. People can also participate in an online auction for donated art during the fundraiser.

While giving the children an opportunity to indulge their love of performing, Borden said the fundraiser is also a way for them to give back to the arts organizations that have so enriched their lives.

"We want to help make sure the arts aren't forgotten," she said.

Staff writer Rodger Mullen can be reached at rmullen@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3561.