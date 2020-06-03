These are the days of our quarantine! So, movies theaters are still closed with newest possible time for re-opening being late June.

The question has arisen about what theaters should do when they open to get everyone back into the swing of things.

A suggestion that I believe would be a great way to open up, allow theaters to get welcome customers back in a timely fashion, and would be fun is to show older features for free or a cheap price. It would be a way to get people excited to go the movies and a way for the theaters to make money on selling concessions and keep from paying high rental fees for new films.

If theaters do show older films for the first month, though, what films should they show? Here is my list of what I would love to see in theaters again that would bring an audience.

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Warner Bros. is showing these in Hong Kong as they open theaters. They are showing each part for a week for a total of three weeks. These films would make for a great way to welcome people back. Audiences still love this trilogy and would clamor to see the three on the big screen. And they should since these films are meant to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. Plus, these films are masterfully crafted works of cinema art that deserved to be seen again by mass audiences.

James Bond Films

Now I know they would not be able to show all 24 films again, but how about 7 of them? One from each actor who has filled the shoes of Bond, with Craig getting 2 since he is the current Bond. One week, show Goldfinger for Connery’s film since it is the one that set the standard for all other Bond movies. Also show George Lazenby’s only entry, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, which to me is a gem in the series. Week two, for Moore I would play The Spy Who Loved Me and Dalton’s License to Kill. The final week, I would have to show Brosnan’s Goldeneye since it was his best film. For Craig, I would have to pick Casino Royale and Skyfall since those are two of the best in all the films. If theaters were to show these, it would also drum up some excitement for the new film, No Time to Die.

Toy Story and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Now we must have something for the children to watch. Both series have several entries to work with and kids tend to enjoy them. They are also old enough that parents can really get into them as well (the first Turtles movie turns 30 this year). These films have some great moments to them that will make a family laugh and just have a fun time.

Three Great Trilogies

I would say a combination of these three trilogies would be crowd pleasers: Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, and Indiana Jones (yes, I am excluding the last one). Future was a well-crafted series that people still watch today. Theaters could show these in celebration of the third part turning 30 this year. The Lord of the Rings speaks for itself. Epic battles, a wonderful story and magnificent film making, put those films back up for all to watch! Everyone loves Indiana Jones and these films do not get viewed enough on the big screen. They deserve a re-release to save the theaters!

Jason Cirone writes a local movie column. Contact: methos413@yahoo.com.