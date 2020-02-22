Author specializes in history guides designed to be read in 60 to 90 minutes.

There's another book out on the violence in Wilmington in 1898.

Retired teacher David B. McCoy has been writing a series of short history guides designed to be read in 60 to 90 minutes. Topics so far include a French history survey, the history of Hilton Head Island, a look at the "Troubles" in Ireland and a biography of Gen. Lew Wallace, the author of "Ben-Hur."

McCoy has now released "The 1898 Wilmington, North Carolina, Coup d'Etat" (Massillon, Ohio: Spare Change Press, $8.99 paperback) and at 78 pages, it will take considerably less time to read than David Zucchino's "Wilmington's Lie."

The little volume is profusely illustrated, however, with a nine-page bibliography. Students and others looking for a quick summary of the events of Nov. 10, 1898, could find this very useful. (McCoy was nice enough to cite the StarNews' MyReporter.com site, which answers readers’ questions.)

"The 1898 Wilmington, North Carolina, Coup d'Etat" is available from Amazon.com and comes in a Kindle edition.

A new thriller from Kure Beach writer

A junior senator is murdered at his home in Massachusetts, but Sam "Bulldog" Carstairs finds clues elusive. What's disturbing, though, is where those clues point -- toward a possible overthrow of the federal government.

That's the plot of "The Potomac Enigma," the latest thriller by J.J. Burke (Black Opal Books, $16.49 paperback).

A Brooklyn native, Burke has lived in Kure Beach for the past two decades. His previous novels include "The Lethal Fisherman" (2017), "Scattered Pieces" and "Blood Money" (2018). "The Potomac Enigma" is available from Amazon.com and comes in a Kindle edition.

UNCW grad explores “Devious Behavior"

Samuel W. Reed, a Paducah, Ky., native who graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, has edited "Miscreants, Murderers, & Thieves: A Collection of Short Stories About Devious Behavior" (Reed Press, $12.99 paperback).

Almost all of these crime stories are by novice writers.

Reed himself contributes "The Scoop," the tale of a carefully scrubbed teen idol with a lecherous streak, who winds up with the ultimate public relations nightmare: a dead girl in his hotel room. This necessitates a call to his agent, which leads to a long drive into the country to dig a grave. One complication: The girl isn't quite dead.

"Miscreants, Murderers, and Thieves" is available from Amazon.com and comes in a Kindle edition.

