The classical music celebration runs Feb. 6-9 at Beckwith Recital Hall on the campus of UNCW.

If Wilmington has a classical music power couple, it's probably the soprano Nikoleta Rallis and the pianist Aza Sydykov.

True, they live in New York City, and Sydykov hails from Russia. But Rallis grew up in Wilmington, and the married duo is the driving force behind the 3rd annual Wilmington Music Festival, which starts Thursday.

With four packed-full nights of classical music at Beckwith Recital Hall -- it’s in the Cultural Arts Building on the campus of the University of North Carolina Wilmington -- the festival will feature dozens of performances by musicians from all over the world playing the work of composers both well-known and obscure.

Over coffee at Bespoke in downtown Wilmington recently, the couple explained their vision for the festival, which Sydykov said is inspired by world-class festivals such as the Aspen Music Festival and School in Colorado.

"The mission of the festival is to promote classical music and to bring high-quality instruction" to students, said Sydykov, who will perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

This year’s festival was to have a piano institute featuring international students, but it had to be postponed due to travel issues caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The musical performances, however, will go on as planned.

The festival starts Thursday evening, with an opening night gala and performances by soprano Rallis, French harpist Sonia Bize, and pianists Jonathan Levin, Barry Salwen (of UNCW) and Sydykov performing such pieces as Debussy’s "The Girl with the Flaxen Hair" and Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue."

Friday’s opera gala is headlined by Argentinian baritone Gustavo Feulien, and along with Rallis and her father, Wilmington tenor Michael Rallis they’ll perform pieces from Verdi’s "La Traviata," Puccini’s "Tosca" and Bizet’s "Carmen." In addition, harpist Bize, cellist Sam DeCaprio and pianists Salwen and Sydykov will play.

Saturday’s emerging artists recital will feature the soprano Elizabeth Baldwin as well as harpist Bize, cellist DeCaprio and Sydykov. The program will include works by Handel, Schubert, Brahms, Wagner and more.

The Wilmington Music Festival will conclude Sunday evening with a half-dozen pianists playing a program billed as "piano fireworks," with high-flying pieces by Chopin, Liszt and others, including Rachmaninoff "Valse & Romance" for six hands on one piano.

Sydykov said he and his fellow pianist relish the chance to show off their chops.

"We love it," he said with a laugh. "We’ll burn the house down."

Rallis said the classical music scene in Wilmington has "changed a lot, grown a lot" since her days living here. Indeed, the Wilmington weekend will be chock full of classical music, with the Wilmington Symphony performing Saturday and the North Carolina Symphony performing Sunday at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center.

After first visiting Wilmington with Rallis, Sydykov said he was "impressed by the beauty of the town. I thought it would be wonderful to have a festival."

They’ve done outreach in area schools, including Snipes Academy, an effort he likens to awakening inspiration in a child who could be the next Mozart. He allows that classical music, almost from its inception, "was elitist. But it should change."

The best way for the music to thrive, he and Rallis said, is to inspire -- and train -- the next generation.

Looking to the future, the couple said they would love to see the festival grow to include such genres as jazz and even bluegrass. Both are music Sydykov said he has great affection for.

