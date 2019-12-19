Betsy Walker, teacher and owner of the Burlington Dance Center, begins planning the annual “Ella Bella Ballerina and the Nutcracker” performances months in advance.

“We have Saturday and Sunday classes in September and October to get prepared for the shows,” Walker said. “It is hard work, but boy, does it ever help.”

This is the seventh year that the dance center has presented the show, which is based on the James Mayhew book by the same name.

The story follows Ella Bella, a young dancer who imagines meeting Clara and the Prince from “The Nutcracker” ballet.

“I dance with them as they go through the land of sweets,” said Emily Stimpson, a third-grader at Highland Elementary School, who plays Ella Bella in the show. This is Stimpson’s fifth year taking classes at the Burlington Dance Center.

Dancers range in age from 6 to 18 years old.

“The cast changes each year,” Walker said. “We have double-cast a lot of the dancers.”

The Burlington Dance Center will present “Ella Bella Ballerina and the Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater, 128 E. Front St., Burlington.

“The amount of time that it has taken to stage this production has caused everyone in the company to become like family,” said Emilee Allen, freshman at Burlington Christian Academy. “Everyone in this production has worked very hard to make it the best it can be.”

Allen plays the Sugar Plum Fairy in Cast 2.

“The colorful costumes, exciting music and excellent choreography will keep the audience engaged and ready to see what happens next, no matter their age,” Allen added.

Sarah Amash, a sixth-grader at Western Alamance Middle School, will be dancing as the Drummer and a Candy Cane in Cast 2.

Amash has been taking classes at the dance center for nine years now.

“From fun and relaxed dances to classic ballet presentations, there is something for everyone,” she added.

Walker said she is thankful for “the huge collaboration of people that helps make this performance possible.”

“These kids are so dedicated and so are their teachers and parents,” she said.

Her own husband, Jim, and son, Jordan, also help load-in the show.

“I’m so grateful,” she said. “We work so hard every year to try to make it better for the audience.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at etix.com; www.burlingtonnc.gov/paramount; and by calling 800-514-3849 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to showtime.