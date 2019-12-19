Phillip Webb credits Burlington Boys Choir director, Dr. Bill Allred, with preparing him for the role of Amahl in the Greensboro Opera Company’s upcoming performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

“I have been singing with the Burlington Boys Choir since third grade,” Webb said. “Dr. Allred taught me the singing techniques I needed to get this role.”

Webb, an eighth-grader at The Hawbridge School, has also performed in a number of Alamance Children’s Theatre (ACT) and Studio 1 productions.

“My first role was as Prince Baba of Ganoush in ACT’s ’Aladdin Jr.’ when I was 9. My most recent role this summer was Jeremy Potts in Studio 1’s ’Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.’ ”

Webb also plays keyboards and sings with a rock band in Chapel Hill, “which has taught me different things about performing.”

He is the son of Chris and Anne Webb of Union Ridge.

This is his second performance with the Greensboro Opera Company.

“In the fall, I performed in ’Pagliacci’ as a member of the chorus along with other members of the Burlington Boys Choir. My experience in the boys choir led to this opportunity. We got to learn songs in a different language for that one, but ’Amahl and the Night Visitors’ is in English.”

Webb said he identifies with Amahl because “he is always happy and having fun and I am pretty much like that. But he also has a lot harder life than I do.”

“It is a great Christmas story with beautiful music and it also has some funny parts. The duets between Amahl and his mother are really sweet,” he added.

He is grateful to David Holley, Director of Opera and Professor of Music at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for the opportunity.

“Getting to work with Mr. Holley and rehearse at the UNCG School of Music was really awesome and I appreciate all the great people in the cast,” he said.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. today and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Well-Spring Theatre, Well-Spring Retirement Community, 4100 Well-Spring Dr., Greensboro; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lexington Civic Center, 217 S. Main St., Lexington. Tickets for the Greensboro show are $25 and can be purchased at greensboroopera.org. Tickets for the Lexington show are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and can be purchased at www.brownpapertickets.com.