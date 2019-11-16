Karen White leavens her spooky novel with a little humor,

Atlanta-based author Karen White channels the spirits of Dorothea Benton Frank and Anne Rivers Siddens for a holiday-themed Southern romance with elements of the supernatural. "The Christmas Spirits of Tradd Street," however, comes closer to "The Conjuring" or "The Haunting of Hill House" than to "A Christmas Carol."

White ("Dreams of Falling") has written five previous "Tradd Street" novels based in Charleston, S.C. In case you missed the earlier episodes, the protagonist is Melanie Middleton Trenholm, a successful Charleston real-estate broker. She's married to Jack, a successful mystery writer. The couple have 22-month-old twins and also care for Nola, Jack's teenage daughter, who's in the surly stage. Fortunately, Nola also composes Apple jingles, which helps pay for the Trenholm's South of Broad historic home, which is in a constant state of renovation.

There's more to the story. Melanie sees dead people. And hears them. And often smells them. (Departed Charleston grandes dames often keep their distinctive fragrances in the afterlife.) It's a skill, or curse, she's had since childhood, and which she shares with her ditzy younger sister Jayne. (Jayne is currently working as the twins' nanny.)

Where we might see only a cemetery, Melanie might spot a crowd of shimmery figures in costumes from six or seven different generations. (Chalrleston, it appears, is very haunted.) to crowd out the din of the dead, Melanie adopted the habit of singing ABBA tunes under her breath. Her uncanny ability has come in handy in previous books, though, to solve cold cases and apparently find treasure.

"Christmas Spirits" poses some of Melanie's toughest problems yet -- and we're not just talking about having to chair the wreath-making workshop for the Christmas fundraiser. A nasty distant cousin of Jack's is plotting to wreck Jack's career and take possession of the Trenholms' home at 55 Tradd St. Meanwhile, excavations of the garden cistern seem to have unleashed new spirits in the house, and we're not talking about Casper the Friendly Ghost. An eyeless specter in colonial garb seems to have taken up residence in Nola's room.

Meanwhile, although she doesn't like to advertise her powers, Melanie has agreed to help a friend with disturbing psychic phenomena around an 18th century mausoleum at a historic Low Country Plantation. This leads to a mystery regarding a Revolutionary War spy ring.

White leavens all this spookiness with humor, usually in regard to Melanie's sugar addiction and her obsessive-compulsive tendencies. (Her efforts to take The Perfect Family Christmas Card Photo, with the twins and even the family dogs all in matching outfits, runs frightfully awry.) Meanwhile, Jack and Melanie's honeymoon isn't over, injecting enough romance for fans of Dixie chick lit.

