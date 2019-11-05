Breaking down the 14th annual blend of film and movement set to open the 25th Cucalorus Festival on Nov. 13 at Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.

Dance-a-Lorus, the 14-year-old unicorn of Wilmington’s Cucalorus Film Festival, opens the festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and is a hot ticket with its genre-bending weave of film and dance.

Ten choreographers and their film collaborators were chosen for this year’s Dance-a-Lorus, each embodying values central to the festival, said Cucalorus Stage (the performance arm of the festival) coordinator Brighid Greene, who for the last three years has selected half the works for Dance-a-Lorus.

“We're looking at content and enjoyment,” Greene said. “We’re looking at innovation and experimentation. We're looking at audience appeal and ability to touch on cultural equity and political prowess. And we're looking at production value.”

These Cucalorus values are applied when selecting all of the festivals entries, from film to stage, Greene said.

Her choices for Dance-a-Lorus are by design edgier, also in keeping with the aims of the overall festival. Wilmington’s Dance Cooperative, part of each opening night from Dance-a-Lorus’ inception, is responsible for the other half of the works, chosen using its own criteria.

Nancy Carson, speaking for the Dance Co-op, said that public performances serve as a kind of audition process for Dance-a-Lorus applicants. The common challenge for all of the artists, ultimately, lies in their approach to weaving together -- whether in abstraction or narrative form -- live movement on stage with projected imagery.

’Crook’

Alyona Amata & Emily Bannerman, choreographers; Erica O'Brien, filmmaker

Bannerman said the trio created “Crook” at a creative retreat in just one hour. “We had 30 minutes to develop the concept for the film and actually film it, and 30 minutes to make a choreography. It was really fun challenge and great, effective collaboration.” Amata described the work as a “round place of circles, circling and being circled. It is a study of finding organic circles on the body and using the camera and body to find circle movements and patterns. We used a wheelchair as a dolly for our camera to be able to create more circular view in our film.”

’Disorder’

Sue Meier, choreographer; Joy Allen, filmmaker

Meier’s work was presented in the very first Dance-a-Lorus. This is her first time creating a piece with her partner, Allen. “The challenge we always face is finding a balance between the movement and the film. We don't want the film to just be a backdrop, but at the same time, we don't want it to overpower what is happening on stage,” Meier said. In “Disorder,” Meier and Allen tell the story of a woman dealing with the stages associated with dipolar disorder -- mania, depression and rage, each showing her interacting through each stage with the goal of finding peace.

’immobilité dansant’ (Stillness Dancing)

Nancy Podrasky Carson, choreographer; Gene A. Felice II, filmmaker

Architecture is on the mind of Dance Coop’s Carson. In “Stillness Dancing,” she said, “I’m exploring the possibilities of dancers taking architectural shapes with projections and costumes that change as the dancers manipulate them. This piece focuses on the visual, not on telling a story or projecting a feeling. The dancers are a canvas and the projections help to bring them to life.”

’Loft’

Mirla Criste & Bryan Thompson, choreographers and filmmakers

Criste and Thompson are one of two married teams of collaborators this year, and Criste said she doesn’t differentiate their roles in the creative process. In “Loft” they pay tribute to Criste’s father. “My dad … who was my personal hero, passed in July of 2018. It’s his memory I honor with this piece, which will be one of a set of dance and dance theater pieces dedicated to him.”

’Moodna Process’

Eryka Dellenbach

“I am the filmmaker, choreographer, as well as the performer of ’Moodna Process,’” Chicago-born Dellenbach said. Named for a tributary of the Hudson River, northwest of West Point in New York where she worked on another project, “Moodna” is an intensely personal confrontation with the creative process. “The dance is an ode, a memorial and an interrogation.”

’Mujer_cita_habanera’

Niurca Márquez, chorepgrapher; Dinorah de Jesús Rodríguez, filmmaker

South Florida-based performer Niurca Márquez travels to the crossroads of flamenco tradition and the avant-garde, reconnecting the dance to its cultural and political origins. With the accompaniment of Rodriguez’s images, she steps off the screen to interact with the audience, using her personal story to embody the experience of continued systemic social violence against women.

’Obscured Habitations’

SheaRa Nichi, chorepographer; Antrel McLean, filmmaker.

Nichi said that “Obscured Habitations” goes for the sense of feeling the otherness experienced by many in our world, from the disabled to the LGBTQ community. West-African and Brazilian mythology figure into Nichi’s work about the goddess of the ocean— in Nigeria called Yemoja, and in Brazil, a religious figure named Lemanja — suddenly finds herself stranded on land unable to communicate or understand this world, its expectations and peculiar behaviors.

’Sin papeles/Without Papers’

Kevin Green, choreographer; Damien Capps, filmmaker

Green and Capps provided the following synopsis to Cucalorus: “People risking their lives for the promise of refuge is a powerful American story woven into our national fabric. But what happens when the hero of this tale— the immigrant seeking protection— becomes a target?”

’Une Nuit Comme Ca (A Night Like This)’

Linda Larson, choreographer; Patrick Ogelvie, filmmaker

“Patrick and I have been wanting to play around with a film noir-style project for years, so this was the year,” Larson said. “There are no sets, just six splashy men and seven seductive ladies.” The story takes place in a secret club in a big city that attracts desperate gamblers seeking the big win.

’Well if you mustache …’

Kate Mulstein, choreographer; Harris Muhlstein, filmmaker

Kate and Harris are the other married couple with a piece on the program. Harris said that Kate doesn’t allow ANYONE to ask what her dances are about. “It’s none of their business.” Both of them laughed before launching into the story of a woman who thought she was going in for a routine dentist appointment, not knowing that she was in for a life-altering experience.