Summer is starting to come to an end and so is the blockbuster movie season. So far, it has been a relatively busy season for films and August still has some great flicks to offer. Let’s look at some of what is coming out.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Release Date: Aug. 2

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham

The Plot: Spinning straight from the Fast and Furious franchise, Hobbs and Shaw are here to save the day. The two form an unlikely alliance when a cyber-genetically enhanced bad guy threatens of all of humanity. Hobbs and Shaw will have to get hardcore old-school to save the day.

The Scoop: I feel this movie is unnecessary and an obvious money grab. Universal is looking to find a way to milk the Furious franchise after things wrap up with the 10th film. On the flip side, the movie does look action-packed even if it comes off as ridiculous. More than likely it’s going to be a fun movie to watch.

Blinded by the Light

Release Date: Aug. 16

Stars: Kulvinder Ghir, Viveik Karla

The Plot: In 1987, during the austere days of Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.

The Scoop: I’m looking forward to seeing this one. A bit of different flair for the summer, but don’t let that stop you from checking this film out. I believe it’s going to offer a good story presented in an artistic manner that you will enjoy.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Release Date: Aug. 16

Stars: Nia Long, John Corbett

The Plot: Four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city quickly learn they’ve entered the territory of the deadliest shark species in a claustrophobic labyrinth of submerged caves.

The Scoop: I thought the first film was a mid-level popcorn flick. But because it was made for little cost and made a decent amount at the box office, we now get a sequel. The new film does look mildly entertaining and might be a fun time at the cinema, especially if you like shark movies.

Angel Has Fallen

Release Date: August 23

Stars: Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman

The Plot: Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.

The Scoop: The first two films were decent action thrillers and the third film looks promising. I enjoy Butler in this series; he has been perfect for the character of Mike Banning. If you want to finish off the summer with a good action film, this is one you won’t want to miss.

My Spy

Release Date: Aug. 23

Stars: Dave Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Ken Jeong

The Plot: A hardened CIA operative finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to surveil her family. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time.

The Scoop: This film looks like it’s going to be a fun and action-packed ride for the whole family. This is a different outing for Bautista, doing a family film. But I think he is up for the challenge since his role as Drax carries a good weight of comedy and he has proven he can do action-comedy. This should be a fun watch.

