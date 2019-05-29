ASHEBORO — The Randolph Arts Guild Emerging Artist Series presents Lyn Koonce on Friday, June 14, from 7-8 p.m. at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Doors open at 6 p.m. for refreshments and a meet and greet with the artist.

Emerging Artists concert events will be held one night a month at the Sunset Theatre from 6-8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and may be purchased in advance at the Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro; or Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., Asheboro. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Lyn Koonce

From ballads and blues to unforgettable folk, singer and songwriter Lyn Koonce’s presence, guitar and piano stylings — along with her stunningly beautiful voice — bring you home, a feel-good place that swings you from heartache to happy and back home again. Her stories create a centering against the backdrop of the community where her heart lies and where she builds a strong connection with her audience. Koonce is relatable, approachable, fun and true. Her songs follow suit.

Located in Greensboro, Koonce’s style is considered a mixture of folk, rock, jazz and pop. She performs solo as well as with her band, Lyn Koonce & Friends, which includes Raymond Brooks on drums and Luke Whitten on guitar and sax.

Koonce is founder and teacher at Harmony Music School, a nonprofit organization which offers free music lessons and instruments to at-risk youth.

For more information about Lyn Koonce, visit lynkooncemusic.com.