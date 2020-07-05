Achievements, promotions and recognition







On the job

• The Airborne & Special Operations Museum Foundation has announced two staff appointments. Abbie Cashel was named donor relations and event coordinator. She is a 2017 graduate of the University of Kentucky where she studied integrated marketing communications. Kelsey Ivey has been promoted to museum gift shop manager. She is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana, and has worked for major retail businesses.

• Brad Johnson is the new director of marketing and communications at Methodist University. Johnson has nearly two decades of management experience in university marketing, publishing and public relations. His areas of focus will include enrollment, advancement, alumni and academic departments and management of web, social media, video/photography, print, writing, design, brand, vendors, media/public relations, advertising and other communications. Johnson spent the past decade as director and assistant vice president of marketing at Asbury University in Kentucky, helping set record numbers in enrollment, development and marketing strategies. He has led numerous student mission trips focusing on homelessness and social justice. His journalism and marketing career began as a writer, editor and designer at The Charlotte Observer. He is a graduate of Indiana University with degrees in journalism and history.

• Retired Lt. Col. Jonathan Ramsey was named business development professional for the North Carolina Military Business Center at Fayetteville Technical Community College. Serving businesses statewide, Ramsey will provide one-on-one assistance to help businesses in the region compete for jobs through federal contracts. He will identify prime and subcontracting opportunities from Fort Bragg commands. Ramsey is a former director of logistics at Womack Army Medical Center. He retired after 20 years in the Army.

• Sharonview Federal Credit Union has hired Mike Skibbe as a financial adviser based in Wilmington. He will serve members at branches in Bladen County, Fayetteville, and Florence, South Carolina. Skibbe has more than 20 years of experience in the financial advising industry and has worked for Capital Securities of America and PNC Investments. Most recently, he spent three years as a financial adviser at LPL in Wilmington. Skibbe has a bachelor’s degree in business administration finance from Youngstown State University in Ohio. He is a Navy veteran.

Grants

• The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has awarded three grants to local governments totaling more than $2.8 million. They include a $350,000 grant for Robeson County to support renovations to a vacant building in Red Springs. Old Mill Holding, a subsidiary of Italian-owned Serioplast Global Services, plans to locate operations at this facility. The company, a manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging for the consumer goods industry, is expected to create 46 jobs and invest $9 million. Other grants were awarded to the town of Mocksville and Rockingham County.

• Fayetteville Technical Community College has received $296,535 from the Golden LEAF Foundation to provide job training and job placement assistance to people considered hard to employ because of previous incarceration for nonviolent crimes or long-term unemployment and to young adults aging out of foster care. FTCC will partner with a number of local agencies, employers and nonprofit groups to identify prospective trainees.