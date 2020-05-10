Achievements, Promotions and Recognition

Achievements

• Central Carolina Community College has been ranked among the Top 50 community colleges in the nation by College Consensus, a college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews. CCCC is ranked No. 47 on the list and is the only North Carolina community college in the rankings.

• Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has been awarded an A grade for patient safety. The grade was announced for the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade scoring period. Cape Fear Valley has scored an A for five straight grading periods.

• The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has announced that Brian S. Merritt, vice president of learning and workforce development and chief academic officer at Central Carolina Community College, is one of 40 leaders selected for the 2020-21 class of the Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, a leadership program designed to prepare the next generation of community college presidents to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.

Appointments

• Christopher G. Dixon, CPA, has been appointed to the board of directors of Lumbee Guaranty Bank. Dixon, a native of Cumberland County, is a graduate of North Carolina State University and has been a partner with the firm of Haigh, Byrd & Lambert LLP since 2001.

• Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed two judges to serve Cumberland County and Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Frances McDuffie will serve as a District Court judge in Judicial District 12, which serves Cumberland County. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert Stiehl. McDuffie has been an assistant public defender in Cumberland County since 2013. Mario White will serve as a District Court judge in Judicial District 4, which serves Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul Hardison.

In business

• Caviness & Cates, a Fayetteville-based residential builder, has purchased a 15.5-acre site in the Grande Dunes Bellora mixed-use neighborhood of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A 264-unit apartment community with resort-style amenities and clubhouse will be built on the property.

Grants

• Fayetteville State University’s Broadwell College of Business and Economics has received a grant of $199,280 from the Golden LEAF Foundation. It will be used to establish an innovation and entrepreneurship hub at FSU.