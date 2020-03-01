Achievements, Promotions and Recognition

Achievements

• The North Carolina School Public Relations Association recently announced that Cumberland County Schools’ communications and community engagement team received 13 blue-ribbon awards in the areas of marketing, special events, videography and writing. The district also earned a “Best of the Best” award in the marketing category for its Standout Seniors campaign, the top honor in the state for school marketing.

• Kenneth L. Bowen, vice president of Achievement for All Children and director of Southside-Ashpole Elementary School in Rowland, has completed the first American Association of School Administrators’ Aspiring Superintendents Academy: Blended Learning Model. He graduated from the program at the AASA national conference in San Diego on Feb. 12. Achievement for all Children is the Innovative School Operator for Southside-Ashpole Elementary School.

• Thomas J. Hall, president of Tax Sheltered Planning Inc., has been approved for membership in the 2020 Million Dollar Round Table. Hall is a qualifying life member with 12 years in the group. Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals. Membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services businesses.

• LaFayette Ford of Fayetteville has been recognized as a Carfax top-rated dealer based on verified customer reviews. The select group of dealers were recognized in the inaugural awards for a commitment to building consumer confidence through exceptional service and customer care. The average rating for dealers in the group is 4.7 stars out of a possible five.

On the Job

• Nurse practitioner Skyler Rogers has joined FirstHealth Hospice & Palliative Care in Pinehurst. She previously was a cardiac nurse and nurse practitioner with FirstHealth Cardiology. Rogers earned her associate degree in nursing from Sandhills Community College, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and her master’s degree in nursing, adult/gerontology nurse practitioner, from Duke University.

• Ellie Daniels has been named the eastern regional director of Three Rivers Land Trust, headquartered in Salisbury with a field office in Southern Pines. Daniels works in the Southern Pines office. She will cover Moore, Scotland, Cumberland, Hoke, Richmond, Anson and Harnett counties.