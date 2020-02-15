The Fayetteville Macy’s at Cross Creek Mall appears to be safe for the time being as the national retailer navigates a brick-and-mortar retail environment in upheaval.

The publicly traded department store chain announced Feb. 4 that it will close 125 stores, which make up about a fifth of its lineup, and laying off roughly 2,000 workers as it struggles to remain relevant on the heels of a disappointing holiday sales season.

“No, our location is not closing,” said a store employee who did not want to be named.

The source referred additional questions to the corporate office.

Macy’s spokeswoman Blair Rosenberg did not immediately respond to phone messages left Thursday and Friday.

The retailer said in a statement that it plans to close about 125 of its “least productive” stores over the next three years, including about 30 stores already are in the process of closure.

Macy’s store in Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem is the only one in North Carolina listed among those scheduled to be shuttered.

CBL Properties owns and operates both malls.

Macy’s also is closing its national headquarters in Cincinnati, shifting from a dual headquarters with New York City into a single corporate hub.

“The company is also testing a new store format, Market by Macy’s,” the company said in a news release. “This new format is smaller than an average Macy’s store and will be located off-mall in lifestyle centers. Market by Macy’s will feature a mix of curated Macy’s merchandise and local goods, as well as local food and beverage options and a robust community events calendar.”

That sounds similar to the concepts behind Walmart’s Neighborhood Markets and the failed Walmart Express experiment. Four years ago, the retail business closed all 102 Walmart Express stores, including one in Stedman.

