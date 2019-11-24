Elon University ranks No. 1 among American doctoral universities in the percentage of students who study abroad, according to the Institute for International Education.

The ranking is from the institute’s Open Doors 2019 report, released Nov. 18 and based on data from 2017–2018 from 659 colleges and universities. The ranking is based on study abroad participation, international student enrollment, and trends in both student and destination profiles.

Elon has had No. 1 rankings in Open Doors reports for 15 years. It was No. 38 in total students who completed international study. Elon encourages participation in study abroad through scholarships and targeted opportunities.

“Seventy-eight percent of Elon graduates have at least one study abroad experience,” the university says, “and annually more than 1,400 students spend a semester or Winter Term studying in more than 110 programs in more than 50 countries.”

The top doctoral universities recognized are:

1. Elon University

2. Pepperdine University

3. University of Denver

4. Wake Forest University

5. University of San Diego

6. Worcester Polytechnic Institute

7. University of Notre Dame

8. New York University

9. Georgetown University

10. George Fox University