Ann White of Mebane sent in a request to The Exchange for a starter recipe for Friendship Bread.

Zabrina Crickon of Burlington responded with an Amish Friendship Bread Starter.

“I’ve included my starter recipe for Amish Friendship Bread and a few of our family’s favorite variations on the recipe,” Crickon said.

Amish friendship bread starter

This is the Amish friendship bread starter recipe that you’ll need to make the Amish Friendship Bread. It is very important to use plastic or wooden utensils and plastic or glass containers when making this. Do not use metal at all.

• 1 package active dry yeast

• 1/4 cup warm water (110 degrees F.)

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 cup white sugar

• 1 cup warm milk (110 degrees F.)

In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in warm water for about 10 minutes. Stir well.

In a 2-quart glass or plastic container, combine 1 cup sifted flour and 1 cup sugar. Mix thoroughly or the flour will get lumpy when you add the milk.

Slowly stir in warm milk and dissolved yeast mixture. Loosely cover the mixture with a lid or plastic wrap. The mixture will get bubbly. Consider this Day 1 of the cycle, or the day you receive the starter.

Chocolate cherry Amish friendship bread

Omit cinnamon from the basic recipe.

Replace the vanilla flavoring with almond flavoring.

Add 1 5.1-ounce box of instant chocolate pudding, an additional 1/2 cup milk, 3 teaspoons cocoa and 1 can tart red cherries in water, drained.

Pumpkin spice Amish friendship bread

When making the basic recipe, reduce oil to 1/3 cup.

Reduce cinnamon to 1 teaspoon. Use brown sugar instead of white sugar.

Add 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice.

Before baking, stir in 1 cup canned pumpkin.

Lemon Amish friendship bread

Substitute Lemon Extract for the vanilla flavoring.

To the basic recipe, add 1 box of lemon pudding and an additional 1/2 cup milk.

Omit the cinnamon and nuts, and add 1/4 cup of poppy seeds.

Chocolate Amish friendship bread

Omit cinnamon from the basic recipe and add 1 5.1-ounce box of instant chocolate pudding, an additional 1/2 cup milk, 3 teaspoons cocoa and 3/4 cup chocolate chips.

Bake for 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours.

The Exchange is a way for Times-News readers to search for and exchange recipes. For more details, email capple@thetimesnews.com, call 336-506-3057 or mail a request to The Exchange, c/o Times-News, 707 S. Main St., Burlington, N.C. 27215.